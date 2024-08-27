100-Word Insight: BJP gets ‘Kolhan Tiger’

Champai Soren is no Jitan Ram Manjhi. He is a fighter, a strong tribal leader of Jharkhand, who enjoys command over masses. Known as ‘Kolhan Tiger’, Champai has tremendous influence in 14 assembly seats in the region, where BJP drew blank in 2019.

If BJP wins Jharkhand, it will complete the win in the mining circle which also includes Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Champai Soren’s revolt could be a strategic deal to give a safe passage to Hemanta Soren and keep BJP’s doors option for JMM. Champai could turn out to be an asset for BJP after joining on August 30.