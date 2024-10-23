TNI Afternoon News Brief – October 23, 2024

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha bye-election in Kerala’s Wayanad constituency. The bypoll for Wayanad seat in Kerala is scheduled for November 13.
