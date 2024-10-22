TNI Morning News Headlines – October 22, 2024

➡️Cyclone Dana: The well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into depression.
➡️Cyclone Dana update: Well marked low pressure area intensifies into depression, lies 730 km southeast of Paradip. Tourists started to leave pilgrim town Puri.
➡️Odisha Govt cancels leaves of all Government employees from 23 October to 25 October in order to meet any untoward situation due to the cyclone.
➡️6 killed, 3 injured as house collapses in cylinder blast in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️PM Modi departed for two-day visit to for Russia to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.
➡️Air quality in Delhi deteriorates to ‘very poor’ quality. Visuals from Lodhi Road area where PM 2.5 is 234 and PM 10 is 219 currently.
➡️Home Minister Amit Shah turns 60. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leading politicians greeted him on his birthday.
➡️Former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister, Professor Kiranpal Singh passes away. He was 81.
➡️Congress releases first list of 21 candidates out of 29 seats for Jharkhand Assembly polls.
➡️Rs 5 crore cash seized from a car in Pune amid model code of conduct for Maharashtra polls.
➡️Sensex climbs 239.33 points to 81,390.60 in early trade; Nifty up 72.95 points to 24,854.05.
➡️Rupee turns flat at 84.07 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️85 Indians discharged from Russian military and efforts are on to release 20 more Indians: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
➡️Russian submarine Ufa receives warm welcome in Kochi by Indian Navy.
➡️Kane Williamson ruled out of 2nd Test against lndia as he continues his rehabilitation from a groin strain: New Zealand Cricket.
➡️Israel to launch counter-attack against Iran ‘very soon’: Reports.
