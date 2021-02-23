TNI Morning News Headlines – February 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Joint Entrance Examination (Main) conducted by National Testing Agency CBT mode will be held at 331 cities including 17 in Odisha, from today to February 26.

➡️ Cuttack District Administration Clamped Sec 144 at Achyutananda Peetha in Nemalo from 6 PM February 22 to 6 PM on February 24 during ‘Swanakhetra Utsav’.

➡️ BSF security personnel recovered huge cache of explosives dumped in Kadalibandha forest under Jodamaba police station in Malkangiri; defused tiffin bombs & IEDs later, avert major Maoists attack.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) decides to implement COVID appropriate behaviour in the city limits very strictly.

➡️ Odisha’s international sprinter Dutee Chand to skip second leg of the one-day Indian Grand Prix Meet due to strict quarantine rules.

India News

➡️ Uttarakhand floods: Death toll rises to 70; search operations for 136 missing continues. Uttarakhand tragedy: 136 missing to be declared dead.

➡️ Six killed while disposing of explosives meant for quarrying in Karnataka.

➡️ Bihar: 6 Killed, 3 Injured in Road Accident in Katihar’s Kursela.

➡️ Travellers from 5 States – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, MP & Chhattisgarh to undergo testing at State borders, railway station & Dehradun airport on arrival in Uttarakhand

➡️ India reports 10,584 new COVID-19 cases, 13,255 discharges and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,10,16,434 including 1,47,306 active cases, 1,07,12,665 cured cases & 1,56,463 deaths.

➡️ 17,500 people fined for not wearing a mask in public places in Mumbai in the last 3 days: BMC.

➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the deployment of the Rapid Action Force due to farmers’ agitation in Uttar Pradesh till 26th February.

➡️ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s residence.

➡️ Gangster Ravi Pujari brought to Mumbai from Bengaluru as cops get custody after year-long battle.

➡️ Counting of votes for Gujarat local body polls underway.

➡️ ‘Kumbh Mela’ to be Held for 28 Days Amid Covid-19: Uttarakhand Government.

➡️ Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two key wanted accused from Jammu, in connection with 26th January violence at Red Fort.

➡️ Sensex up 143 points, currently at 49,887; Nifty at 14,720.

➡️ Rupee surges 16 paise to 72.33 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stand at Rs 90.83 per litre (increase by 25 paise) and Rs 81.32 per litre (increase by 35 paise), respectively.

World News

➡️ India permits Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s aircraft to use its airspace for travel to Sri Lanka.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 111.7 Million, death toll surged to more than 2.47 million.

➡️ US tops 500,000 coronavirus deaths, matching the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

➡️ Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) teachers continue their protest over demand for salary hike.

➡️ Supreme Court formally rejects Trump election challenge cases.