Odisha Cyclone Updates – Govt prepares to face the Challenge

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government is fully prepared to tackle any situation arising out of Cyclone Dana. Odisha CM Mohan Majhi has assured full preparedness with zero casualties, evacuation plans and essential supplies.
📌 Depression over East-Central BoB to be intensified into a Cyclonic Storm on Wednesday.
📌To hit North Odisha between Thursday Night and Friday Morning as Severe Cyclonic Storm.
📌 Paradip, Dhamra & Gopalpur Ports asked to hoist Signal DC 1 (Depression at sea, Port not affected).
📌 Food Supplies Department conducts raids at markets in Cuttack to stop panic buying.
📌 Odisha Government prepares for massive evacuation. 250 relief centres already set up.
📌 20 ODRAF, 10 NDRF deployed. 10 more NDRF teams and helicopters sought from Centre in case of exigency. Fire Services teams on high alert.
