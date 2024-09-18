100-Word Insight: The Bharatpur Shame & Shocker!

By Sagar Satapathy
Bharatpur Police Station Bhubaneswar

The protectors turned tormentors at Bharatpur Police Station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, when an Army Major was kept captive and his fiancee was brutally assaulted, and harassed by a gang of police officers. The cops wanted to showcase their power, but it backfired.

Suspension of five cops, is not enough. Heads must roll from top to bottom. Overhaul change in the Commissionerate Police, is the need of the hour.

The erring cops at Bharatpur PS have shamed the humanity and widened the gap between police and public further. They should be dismissed from service and put behind the bars.

Related Posts

100-Word Insight: BJP gets ‘Kolhan Tiger’

100-Word Insight: Jhingia Oram’s Demise A Wake Up Call!

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Also Read: 

Bharatpur Case: Army ups the ante; Police under Scanner

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.