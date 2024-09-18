100-Word Insight: The Bharatpur Shame & Shocker!

The protectors turned tormentors at Bharatpur Police Station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, when an Army Major was kept captive and his fiancee was brutally assaulted, and harassed by a gang of police officers. The cops wanted to showcase their power, but it backfired.

Suspension of five cops, is not enough. Heads must roll from top to bottom. Overhaul change in the Commissionerate Police, is the need of the hour.

The erring cops at Bharatpur PS have shamed the humanity and widened the gap between police and public further. They should be dismissed from service and put behind the bars.

