100-Word Edit: Right Call by SJTA

The News Insight: It hardly matters whether TV channels are asked to pay more or less to get the telecast rights of Ratha Jatra 2019 in Odisha. As they earn huge through commercials and even by “selling” the feed to other TV channels outside the State and Web Channels, there is no harm if they spend some money to get the access.

The most justifiable decision of SJTA is to allow free access to those channels that don’t feature advertisements. The Administration has played a masterstroke here while making things competitive for the TV channels that enjoyed things free for long.