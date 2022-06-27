100-Word Edit: Relief for Shinde Camp; Endgame Uddhav

The Supreme Court provided a big relief to the rebel Eknath Shinde camp by putting the disqualification process initiated against them by the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly, on HOLD.

The rebels got time to reply to the disqualification notice till July 12, 5:30 PM while next hearing of the case will be held on July 11. The SC also directed the Maharashtra Govt to protect life and properties of all 39 rebel MLAs and their families.

It looks looks like Uddhav Thackeray will find it to save his government as the rebels gain more time and further strength.