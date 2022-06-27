Naveen to attend Odisha Investors’ Meet 2022 in Dubai

Insight Bureau: Odisha natives settled in Dubai are excited about Naveen’s upcoming visit as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet the Investors in Dubai as part of Odisha Investors’ Meet 2022 jointly hosted by Odisha Government and FICCI.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on the 29th of June. More than 350 representatives from various countries are likely to attend the meeting and explore the possibilities of investing in Odisha.

The Meet will focus on investment in electricity, refineries, petrochemicals, plastics, real estate, chemicals, steel and related industries, food processing, tourism, healthcare and many more.

Along with investors from the Middle East, representatives of Indian industries such as Tata, Vedanta, JSW and Nippon are also scheduled to attend the Meet.

A high level industrial delegation from Odisha will be present during the investors meet.

The CM’s delegation includes Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar, BJD Vice-President Debi Mishra, former Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra and Mo College Abhiyaan head Akash Das Nayak.

The Chief Minister will also meet the Odia Diaspora from the Middle East in Dubai.