Evening News Insight – June 27, 2022

🔹 52 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1279745.

🔹 CM Naveen Patnaik to attend Odisha Investors’ Meet 2022 in Dubai on Wednesday.

🔹 Odisha Health Department makes Mask mandatory for all Participants in Puri.

🔹 Devotees should avoid visiting Puri for Ratha Jatra if they have Covid symptoms: Health Director.

🔹 Puri Ratha Jatra: Indian Railways announces special trains, apart from the trains from neighboring States.

🔹 Odisha Police to deploy 180 platoons of police personnel; over 1,000 officers would be deployed in and around Puri for the Ratha Jatra.

🔹 Odia cancer biology scientist Dr Sandip Kumar Mishra wins this year’s BJ Kennedy Distinguished Research Excellence Award.

🔹 Elephant skeleton found in Mandap reserve forest under Gopapur Range of Baramba forest division.

🔹 IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh from June 29.

🔹 Private bus owners’ association postpones strike, scheduled to start from July 1.

🔹 India’s future for next 25 years already planned: PM Modi in Germany.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit in Germany.

🔹 Maharashtra Government has been directed to protect the life & properties of 39 rebel MLAs & their families. Next hearing on July 11.

🔹 Supreme Court directs the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly to put disqualification proceedings against Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on hold; asks Uddhav Thackeray Govt, Deputy Speaker to reply within 5 days.

🔹 Opposition’s Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha files his nomination for the President Election.

🔹 Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy resigns as Public Accounts Committee Chairman from West Bengal Assembly citing health reasons.

🔹 NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19.

🔹 2 people arrested in connection with the death of 9 people (members of the same family) in Mhaisal village in Maharashtra.

🔹 After Indian skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19, BCCI advises players in England to limit public appearances, stay indoors: Sources.

🔹 Journalist Mohammed Zubair of AltNews arrested for allegedly hurting Religious Sentiments. 🔹 PM Narendra Modi interacts with World leaders ahead of G7 Summit in Germany. 🔹 PM Modi highlights India’s efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles & global wellbeing at the G7 Summit in Germany during the session on Climate, Energy & Health. 🔹 US President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him ahead of the G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau in Germany.

🔹 21 Teenagers died in South Africa Bar, cause still unclear.