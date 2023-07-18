100-Word Edit: Pranab Prakash Das’ Mega Outreach

Putting all speculations and rumours into rest, BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das (Bobby) has sent a clear message to his critics with his mega outreach campaign to meet the senior leaders.

There was a perception that Bobby holds grudges against the Troika – Atanu, Arun and Sanjay who were once considered most powerful leaders in BJD.

Pranab met all 3 of them today – Sanjay Dasburma and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak in Bhubaneswar and Arun Sahoo in Nayagarh and ended that perception. It would be interesting to see if this gesture by Bobby will yield positive results for the party.