100-Word Edit: Oxygen Crisis grips India

Amid acute Oxygen crisis, India reported 2023 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, which triggered a panic button. Most deaths were reported from Maharashtra (519), Delhi (277), Chhattisgarh (191), Uttar Pradesh (162), Karnataka (149) and Gujarat (121).

Scarcity of Oxygen has been reported from hospitals across the States that have reported high number of Covid-19 cases. The unfortunate death of 22 patients at a Nashik Hospital due to Oxygen tanker leak, has sent shockwaves across the nation.

Let’s pray for our great nation and try to help people in whatever way we can.