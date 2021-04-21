TNI News Headlines – April 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 476 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 88 Quarantine cases and 388 Local contact cases.

➡️ 2009 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 351386.

➡️ Puri Jagannath Temple decides to convert temple guesthouse into a 120 bed hospital.

➡️ Odisha Congress leader Narasingha Mishra tests positive for COVID-19.

➡️ Covid Surge: AIIMS Bhubaneswar to temporarily shut down OPD from April 26 in view of rapid rise in the number of COVID cases.

➡️ 6 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius & above; Boudh emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 42 Degree Celsius.

➡️ All religious institutions, public places to remain closed for public in Ganjam District.

India News

➡️ 22 patients die in Nashik hospital after oxygen leak from tanker.

➡️ Centre has increased Delhi’s quota of oxygen.

➡️ Maoists kidnap Police ASI from Palnar village in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh when he was on leave.

➡️ Indian Air Force airlifting medical personnel, critical equipment and medicines for Covid Hospitals across the Country.

➡️ Delhi High Court directs Centre to immediately takeover production of oxygen from steel plant and petroleum plant to supply and ensure urgent supply of oxygen to Hospitals.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 67,468 new COVID 19 cases, 568 fatalities and 54,985 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Karnataka records 23,558 fresh COVID 19 cases, Kerala 22,414 fresh COVID19 cases & Gujarat 12,553 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ The next Batch of Rafales Take off from France to India on a non stop flight to India with mid-air refuelling by the French Air force & UAE.

➡️ ICMR says Covaxin effective in neutralising UK strain, double mutant variant.

➡️ Serum Institute fixes price of Covishield Vaccine.

➡️ Six Indian firms including Dr Reddy’s to collectively produce 70 crore doses per annum of Russian vaccine SputnikV: DBT Secretary Renu Swarup.

➡️ Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank & Congress MP Shashi Tharoor test positive for COVID 19.

➡️ Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Government to provide COVID19 vaccine free of cost for all above 18 years of age.

➡️ Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) allows banned Boeing 737 Max to fly over India.

World News

➡️ Global Airline Industry face $47.7 billion loss in 2021, worse than earlier forecast.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak at virtual summit on climate crisis hosted by US President Joe Biden.

➡️ Sri Lanka reports six cases of blood clots among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients, 3 dead.

➡️ China’s Xi Jinping to attend Joe Biden’s virtual climate summit this week.

➡️ Indonesia searching for missing submarine with dozens of people on board.