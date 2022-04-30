100-Word Edit: Odisha-Mo Parivar keeps spreading Positivity

By Sagar Satapathy
Whether blood donation, helping people in distress, bringing back the mortal remains, registration for organ donation, eye camps or lending a helping hand to cancer patients, Odisha-Mo Parivar continues to stand with the people through thick and thin while spreading positivity.

Odisha-Mo Parivar grabbed everyone’s attention with two new initiatives today. While they provided prosthetics (artificial leg) to Debasish Sahu from Bhadrak who had lost his leg in an accident; in another development, they organised a drawing competition for children at TATA-Ariana, Bhubaneswar.

OMP serves as the messenger of humanity with these noble initiatives that bring smile to the faces.

