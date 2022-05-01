Morning News Insight – May 1, 2022

➡️ The Regional ASI Team arrived in Puri to inspect the Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project; accompanied by Puri Collector and SP.

➡️ Low Pressure off the Odisha Coast on May 6; Cyclone fear looms large.

➡️ Youth detained in narcotics case, died in police custody at Abhaychandpur Police Station in Paradip. Family alleges custodial death.

➡️ Odisha reports 11 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 83.

➡️ Price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked to Rs 2355.50 from Rs 2253. 5kg LPG cylinder to cost Rs 655 now.

➡️ India reports 3,324 new Covid cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 19,092.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution seeking Centre’s permission to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka.

➡️ Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande laid a wreath and paid his respects at the National War Memorial in Delhi today after assuming charge yesterday.

➡️ Uttarakhand government has fixed daily limit on the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dhams – 15000 pilgrims at Badrinath, 12000 at Kedarnath, 7000 at Gangotri and 4000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made for 45 days.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Ravindra Jadeja stepped down as the Skipper of Chennai Super Kings; handed over the charge to MS Dhoni.

➡️ IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets; stays on the top of the points table with 16 points from 9 matches (won 8 so far).

➡️ IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians registered first win in IPL 2022 after 8 consecutive losses; beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets.

➡️ Sweden claims that a Russian AN-30 military plane violated its airspace ahead of its plan to join the NATO.

➡️ Russia expects its annual trade with China to reach $200 billion by 2024.

➡️ Elon Musk reportedly told the banks that have agreed to help fund his purchase of Twitter that he would develop new ways to monetize tweets.

➡️ Russia’s Foreign Minister calls on NATO countries to stop sending weapons to Ukraine.

➡️ China reported 8,329 cases today. Out of these, Shanghai accounts for 7,872 cases (95%). Shanghai also reported 38 deaths, taking the toll to 422.

➡️ IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has tested positive for Covid-19.