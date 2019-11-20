Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: Not Pakistan, China remains the bigger Threat

By TNI Bureau

While we continue to target Pakistan on various issues and incite passion across the nation, it’s China which is fast becoming a bigger threat to the sovereignty of our great nation.

BJP MP from Arunchal Pradesh, Tapir Gao triggered a storm yesterday when he revealed in the Parliament that China has already encroached 50-60 km area of the State. He warned that next Doklam could be in Arunachal Pradesh.

The continuous Chinese support to Pakistan as well as aggression on the Border, make it a bigger threat to India than Pakistan. We should not ignore this possibility under any circumstances.

