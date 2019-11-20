100-Word Edit: Not Pakistan, China remains the bigger Threat

While we continue to target Pakistan on various issues and incite passion across the nation, it’s China which is fast becoming a bigger threat to the sovereignty of our great nation.

BJP MP from Arunchal Pradesh, Tapir Gao triggered a storm yesterday when he revealed in the Parliament that China has already encroached 50-60 km area of the State. He warned that next Doklam could be in Arunachal Pradesh.

The continuous Chinese support to Pakistan as well as aggression on the Border, make it a bigger threat to India than Pakistan. We should not ignore this possibility under any circumstances.