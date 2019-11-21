100-Word-Edit: Crackdown on Corruption continues

When Naveen took over in 2000, he wanted to overhaul the system and brought huge reforms. There was a panic among government employees as he showed zero tolerance towards corruption.

After 19 years in power, a crackdown has been launched again against the erring officials. And, this time, it’s being headed by Naveen’s trusted lieutenant & 5T Secretary VK Pandian.

With whirlwind tour of Odisha to ensure 5T and disciplinary action against the erring officials, Pandian has shown he means business. His style of functioning has put government employees on high alert, which is a good sign for the State.