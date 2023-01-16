100-Word Edit: ‘Modi Rice’ arrives in Odisha

For years, Naveen Patnaik remained the undisputed king of ‘Rice Politics’ in Odisha with his Re 1 rice scheme that changed the course of Odisha politics forever. Both Congress and BJP could not match that narrative.

However, in the run up to 2024 elections, BJP is not in a mood to concede to BJD on that front. The 5kg free rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), comes in a special bag with PM Modi’s photo on it.

Yes, it’s known as ‘Modi Rice’ and with Dharmendra Pradhan’s pic along with it, the message is loud and clear.