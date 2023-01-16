Shocking: Woman Kills 2-yr-old Son, Ends Her Life In Cuttack

TNI Bureau: On Monday morning, a woman(Shilpi Santosh Khuntia) in the Sriram Nagar area of Cuttack’s Madhupatna police station allegedly died by suicide after killing her stepson.

According to reports, the mother strangulated (slit his throat) her two-year-old stepson before hanging herself. However, it is unclear what prompted the woman to take such harsh action.

Shlipi had posted ‘I Quit’ photo on her Facebook Wall late night yesterday before taking that drastic step.



Madhupatna police arrived on the scene and recovered the bodies of the woman and her son. Her husband Santosh Khuntia’s first wife had died after giving birth to the kid. Shilpi was taking care of the son after marrying Santosh.

The bodies were sent for autopsies, and an investigation into the incident was launched. According to the police, the woman’s husband Santosh is from Cuttack’s Salepur area and was not at home at the time of the incident.

Neighbours became suspicious when the woman did not open the door on Monday morning. They informed the family members who broke open the door. When they opened the door, they discovered the woman hanging from the ceiling and the child dead.

Police believe the incident was the result of a bitter family feud between Santosh and Shilpi. However, police stated that they are working to determine the cause of the deaths and that everything will be clear soon.