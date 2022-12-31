100-Word Edit: ‘Mo Sarkar’ turning into ‘Maa Sarkar’

While BJP is trying hard to make its presence felt in the run up to 2024 elections, the BJD seems to have a different agenda to boost its invincibility and winnability capabilities further.

People seems to have forgotten ‘Mo Sarkar’ while they see activities of 5T everyday. Odisha may soon witness the emergence of ‘Maa Sarkar’ driven by the women power, which will bring a new revolution in Odisha Politics.

Naveen Patnaik has already given a hint. It’s for the political pundits to analyse and dig deeper so that they know what’s coming up. Yes, it will be ‘Women Power’.