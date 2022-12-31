Bhubaneswar: Thanks to the ongoing tourist season, the city-based Pathani Samanta Planetarium created a new record on Friday as it collected highest revenue on a single day in the last 32 years.

The Planetarium reportedly achieved new highest collection record of Rs 67,740 in a day in 32 years history of the planetarium.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A total of 20 shows were held yesterday. As many as 2935 people including 389 students visited the planetarium.

More number of visitors are expected to go to the State planetarium today and tomorrow on the eve of New Year 2023.