Noted folk artist Banamali dies at 82 

TNI Bureau: Noted folk singer of Puri District Banamali Mishra passed away at the age of 82. The popular rural singer died on 2 December afternoon at a private Hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was suffered a severe brain-stroke before his death.

He was renowned for his songs ‘Na Chanha Maya Darpane’, ‘Rama Nabhajilu Tundare’, ‘Nilachale Lagichhi Leela’, ‘Udure ! Lotonipara’, ‘Chhatak Na Dekha Kahaku’, ‘Are Bhulamana Dine Sarijiba Sukha Sampad’, ‘Lavare Lahaka Mana’, ‘Tike Bhajare Shyamsundar’, ‘Tejamana Babaji Maya Mathaku’. These songs go viral in Social Media during COVID-19 lockdown time. This was the first time his songs were recorded on a mobile camera and posted on various social media platforms. Millions of viewers are attracted to his songs and all the mainstream media also took these free videos and telecast in their channel.

Mishra was born in 1940 at village Kamala Sagar Patna under Pipili block of Puri District. From his childhood, Banamali was fond of song, music and social works. He became a master in traditional art form Khanjani Bhajan and made a special band for it. He was promoting this culture till his last breath.

He Joined Indian National Congress(INC) in his youth and popularly known as a good congress worker in the locality. He founded a School and two temples in his village and he was the founder member of Many school in Pipili-Delanga area.

He has been awarded as a successful farmer by many organizations. He was also advisor of ‘Daya Mahotsava’, ‘India Media Centre’, ‘Chetana Odisha’ and other organisations.

His last rites was performed at village cremation ground with hundreds of people gathered to give their last tribute to the departed soul. ‘Mukhagni’ was given by his elder son Bibhuti Bhusan Mishra. Other four sons, Sashibhusan Mishra, Advocate Nishikanta Mishra, Er. Chandrakanta Mishra and Human rights activist Akhand also present during last rites. Many eminent personalities paid tribute to the the departed soul.