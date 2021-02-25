100-Word Edit: India Win; Test Cricket Loses

India vs England 3rd Test: India win by 10 wickets

By Sagarika Satapathy
India England-Test Cricket
179

It took just one and half days and 140 overs to decide the outcome of 3rd Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. India won the match by 10 wickets to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series, but Test Cricket ended up on the losing side.

Related Posts

Ahmedabad Test: England stare at Defeat from Day 1

In PICs: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The wicket in Ahmedabad saw England scoring 112 & 81 and India 145 & 49/0. Axar Patel took 11 wickets, while Ashwin took 7 wickets. Even part-time bowler Joe Root took 5 wickets in India’s first innings. Jack Leach took 4 wickets.

Such pitches don’t augur well for Test Cricket at all.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.