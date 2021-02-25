100-Word Edit: India Win; Test Cricket Loses

It took just one and half days and 140 overs to decide the outcome of 3rd Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. India won the match by 10 wickets to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series, but Test Cricket ended up on the losing side.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The wicket in Ahmedabad saw England scoring 112 & 81 and India 145 & 49/0. Axar Patel took 11 wickets, while Ashwin took 7 wickets. Even part-time bowler Joe Root took 5 wickets in India’s first innings. Jack Leach took 4 wickets.

Such pitches don’t augur well for Test Cricket at all.