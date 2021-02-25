New Guidelines for Social Media, Digital Media, OTT Platforms

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology announced new guidelines and code of ethics for social media intermediaries, stakeholders, including internet companies and public policy groups to curb misuse of social media platforms.

Addressing a press conference, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar detailed some of the strict oversight mechanism for social media companies and OTT platforms .

Here is all you need to know:

➡️ Social Media Platforms to have provision for the voluntary verification mechanism of the users. If they seek to disable access to the content of any social media user, they are required to give him reasons and also hear them.

➡️ Social Media Platforms will be required ro disclose 1st orginator of mischievous tweet or message when asked by the Court or Govt Authority. The messages will be related to sovereignty of India, security of state, relations with foreign states, rape etc.

➡️ Social Media Intermediaries must appoint a “Chief Compliance Officer” in India to ensure compliance of the Rules.

➡️ Social Media Intermediaries must appoint a nodal officer for 24×7 coordination with law enforcement agencies and officers.

➡️ Grievance redressal mechanism to register complaint within 24 hours. Redressal in 15 days.

➡️ For OTT, there should be self-classification of content – 13+, 16+ and A categories. There has to be a mechanism of parental lock and ensuring compliance that children don’t see that.

➡️ OTT platforms will have to have a self-regulating body, headed by retired Supreme Court or High Court judge or very eminent person in this category.

➡️ Centre will institute a ‘Grievance Portal’. People can register complaints related to OTT Platforms or Digital Media there.

➡️ Grievance Redressal Officer must be appointed to deal with the grievances forwarded by the Grievance Portal.

➡️ Content involving nudity, morphed pictures of women have to be removed in 24 hrs.

➡️ People dissatisfied with the response of the Grievance Redressal Officer, can appeal to the self-regulating body formed for the concerned entity. Further appeal can be made to the Central Government.