100-Word Edit: Hospitals First, Temples Later

In October 2013, BJP’s PM Candidate Narendra Modi rephrased Jairam Ramesh’s old statement to coin ‘Toilets First, Temples Later’. Much water has flowed under the bridge since then.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Yes, we achieved the ‘Toilet Dream’ to a great extent. What about another movement to build Hospitals? If we can collect over Rs 3000 Crore for Ram Temple, we can collect even much more for small Hospitals and Care Centres.

Let’s not fight over holding Ratha Jatra and Kumbh Mela or building Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras. Let’s shift focus to Hospitals to save ourselves as well as our old and new generations.