TNI Morning News Headlines – April 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2989 new Covid-19 cases including 1733 quarantine & 1256 local contact cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reported the highest and biggest spike of 631 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Khordha (438), Kalahandi (260) and Cuttack (208).

➡️ 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported today one each from Bolangir, Ganjam and Jajpur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,935.

➡️ Utkal University mid-semester exams postponed after students and employee of the varsity tested positive for COVID-19.

➡️ Mild tremor of earthquake of magnitude 3.1 in Richter scale hit several parts of Rayagada district today at 4 am.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Silver City Boat Club at Cuttack.

➡️ Entry of devotees to be restricted from 4pm to 8pm today for ‘Banaka Lagi’ rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Shri Mandir, Puri.

India News

➡️ India reports 2,00,739 new COVID 19 cases, 93,528 recoveries and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,40,74,564 including 14,71,877 active cases, 1,24,29,564 cured cases & 1,73,123 deaths.

➡️ 26,20,03,415 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 14th April 2021, including 13,84,549 samples that were tested yesterday:IMCR.

➡️ Total of 11,44,93,238 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ Maharashtra Government’s 15-day restrictions comes into effect.

➡️ Rajasthan Government announces night curfew in all cities between 6 pm to 6 am from April 16 to 30.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Delhi reports 17,282 new COVID 19 cases, 9,952 recoveries and 104 deaths.

➡️ Chhattisgarh reports 14,250 new COVID19 cases, West Bengal reports 5,892 new COVID19 cases, Pune district reports 7,888 new cases and Haryana 5398 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi interacts with Governors and Lieutenant Governors of all States and Union Territories on COVID19 situation.

➡️ First phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls begins today.

➡️ Congress candidate from Samsherganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Rezaul Haque dies of Covid-19 complications.

➡️ BR Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as national language: CJI Bobde.

➡️ 14 Delhi hospitals declared as full COVID hospital; to provide 3,553 COVID-19 beds, extra beds to be used for non-COVID patients.

➡️ IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 runs.

World News

➡️ Joe Biden announces complete US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 138 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.97 Million.

➡️ Iran to enrich uranium to 60% purity, highest level ever: Official.

➡️ European Union to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as Denmark scraps AstraZeneca.

➡️ US President Joe Biden nominates 2 Indian-American Women 9Meera Joshi and Radhika Fox) to Key Posts.

➡️ Indian-origin truck driver jailed for 22 years over deaths of 4 Australian police officers.

➡️ Israel to accept Foreign Tourists after year-long break.