Odisha Corona Updates – April 15, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 2989 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 358342, including 14621 active cases and 341733 recovered ones.

Of the 2267 new cases, 1733 have been reported from quarantine centres while 1256 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Sundargarh reported the highest and biggest spike of 631 new cases in past 24 hours.

2 new COVID-19 deaths reported today. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,935.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 2267

➡️ New Cases: Sundargarh: 631, Khordha: 438, Kalahandi: 260, Cuttack: 208, Nuapada: 151, Sambalpur: 148, Bargarh: 126, Puri: 112, Balangir: 110, Jharsuguda: 84, Balasore: 83, Keonjhar: 77, Angul: 65, Ganjam: 63, Nabarangpur: 43, Mayurbhanj: 38, Bhadrak: 34, Rayagada: 27, Koraput: 14, Nayagarh: 12, Kendrapada: 11, Kandhamal: 8, Sonepur: 6 and Malkangiri: 2.

➡️ State Pool: 94

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9496291

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 358342 (Active Cases: 14621, Recovered: 341733, COVID Deaths: 1,935)