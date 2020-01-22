100-Word Edit: Does the Heart really beat for Hockey?

When Hockey India asked its affiliates to provide player information online, a mandatory rule for entry into major domestic tournaments, many state units obliged while some others failed to comply. And, the dubious list included Odisha, the “Sports Capital of India”.

While officials in Odisha boast about their love for Hockey, as the state hosts mega events and sponsor national teams, they did not get time to register details of players.

Thanks to the intervention of Orissa High Court, the Odisha teams will now get a chance to play, but the callousness and negligence of authorities are proven beyond doubt.