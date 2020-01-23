English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

TNI pays tributes to Netaji & Veer Surendra Sai on their Birth Anniversary

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: The News Insight paid rich tribute to two of its legendary sons & freedom fighters Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 123rd birth anniversary and Veer Surendra Sai on his 211th birth anniversary.

The founder of Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj) & leader of the younger, radical, Bose’s most famous quote “Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom” he made in Burma in 1944 to members of the Indian National Army. In this, he urged the people of India to join him in his fight against the British Raj.

Surendra Sai, sacrificed his life fighting against the the British East India Company, successfully protected most parts of Western Odisha region for some time from the British rule.

