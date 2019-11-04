100-Word Edit: Delhi’s Odd-Even Formula finds more Takers

While the Delhi BJP took a dig at the AAP Government and mocked CM Arvind Kejriwal over the Odd-Even formula that took effect from today, it seems it has found many takers in other states. The UP Government has hinted at implementing the scheme in select cities.

Uttar Pradesh Forest & Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan talked about implementing Odd Even scheme in various cities, including Lucknow although no final decision has been taken yet.

Similarly, Congress leader and Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka too praised the formula, saying it has definitely improved the traffic condition as well as burning sensation.