SC asks SJTA to appoint permanent Administrator

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court on Monday passed an interim order in the Puri Jagannath Temple matter.
A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra gave around 22 directions in the interim order.
The apex court asked the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to appoint a permanent administrator for Puri Srimandir.
Other directions:
- Supreme Court directs SJTA to build shelter homes for 60,000 pilgrims
- To set up waste treatment plant in the city
- To establish schools & colleges in collaboration with SJTA to promote Jagannath culture
- To ensure safety of women devotees
- To ensure that all rituals be held according to the tradition and practices
- Asks State Govt to submit affidavit giving details of properties of Jagannath temple across the country
