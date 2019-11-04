Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

SC asks SJTA to appoint permanent Administrator

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau:  The Supreme Court on Monday passed an interim order in the Puri Jagannath Temple matter.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra gave around 22 directions in the interim order.

The apex court asked the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to appoint a permanent administrator for Puri Srimandir.

Other directions:

  • Supreme Court directs SJTA to build shelter homes for 60,000 pilgrims
  • To set up waste treatment plant in the city
  • To establish schools & colleges in collaboration with SJTA to promote Jagannath culture
  • To ensure safety of women devotees
  • To ensure that all rituals be held according to the tradition and practices
  • Asks State Govt to submit affidavit giving details of properties of Jagannath temple across the country
