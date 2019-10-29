100-Word Edit: Delhi leads by Example

Safety and security of women always remain a big issue in Delhi. The 2012 ‘Nirbhaya’ rape case is still afresh in our mind. Atrocities on women are far from over. But, AAP Govt has definitely come up with various steps to empower women.

Nearly 13,000 Women Marshals will now guard the DTC and Cluster buses in Delhi to make the travel hassle-free for women and boost their confidence.

In addition, pink tickets are being distributed to the women travellers in buses to ensure free ride for them. Kejriwal may be criticised for various other things. But, he deserves kudos here.