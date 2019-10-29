Trichy: Tragic end to Sujith’s rescue operation as 2-year-old dies in borewell

TNI Bureau: The 2-year-old kid Sujith Wilson’s fight against time ended as his body was retrieved from the borewell in a decomposed state in the early hours of Tuesday.

Rescue operations that lasted for 80 hours now been stopped as major parts of the body have been retrieved, said Tamil Nadu’s commissioner for revenue administration J Radhakrishnan in a press meet held outside Sujith’s residence.

Sujith had fallen into the borewell while he was playing near his house at 5.30 pm on Friday. Sujith is stuck at a depth of 100 metres into the borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district.

The rituals will be conducted as per the Christian procedure.