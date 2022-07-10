100-Word Edit: Covid Spike in Bengal may affect Odisha

By Sagar Satapathy
Covid Analysis - March 23, 2022
149

Not Kerala or Maharashtra, it’s West Bengal that’s witnessing unprecedented Covid spike in the last few days. That has raised an alarm for neighbouring state Odisha too.

At 15.69% daily TPR, West Bengal remains at the top among the major states. With 2,968 new Covid cases on July 9, West Bengal has surpassed Kerala and Maharashtra in terms of daily positive cases.

Odisha has registered more than 500 new Covid cases for the second consecutive day. Although situation is not very alarming except for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the authorities should maintain a strict vigil in the districts bordering West Bengal.

