100-Word Edit: Covid Concerns for School Kids
Kids and their parents who were waiting for reopening of schools in physical mode, seems to be in a dillema even as the Classes for Standard 6-12 students have resumed now.
After 9 students tested positive for Covid-19 at the Jawahar Navodaya Schol in Konark, at least 53 students of a girls’ high school in Sundargarh district got infected with Coronavirus.
The latest developments may dampen the enthusiasm further. Although there have been no reports of Class VI-VII students testing positive for Covid at any schools yet, the parents may hesitate to send their wards to schools without proper vaccination.
