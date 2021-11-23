Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren from Odisha gets Vir Chakra posthumously

Insight Bureau: Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district was accorded the Vir Chakra posthumously.

His wife Laxmi Soren received the award from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind in Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Colonel Santosh Babu, Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Havildar K Palani, Naik Deepak Singh and Sepoy Gurtej Singh were on Tuesday conferred with Vir Chakras posthumously by President Ram Nath Kovind for their gallant actions against the vicious attack by the Chinese Army in the Galwan valley in June 2020 as part of the Operation Snow Leopard.

As many as 20 India Army personnel including Naduram were killed in clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh.

Nuduram had joined the Indian army in 1997 and was posted as a Naib Subedar in the 16 Bihar regiment.