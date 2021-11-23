TNI Morning News Headlines – November 23, 2021
Key News Headlines of November 23, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 212 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 123 quarantine and 89 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 90 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ 22 VIMSAR students in Burla test COVID positive days after college function.
➡️ Central Government is planning to establish a Greenfield Airport at Puri and make two more small airports operational in Odisha, informs Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia.
➡️ Cold wave to hit Odisha after 2-3 Days.
➡️ Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup to begin from tomorrow.
India News
➡️ India reports 7,579 new cases (lowest in 543 days), 12,202 recoveries & 236 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 1,13,584.
➡️ With the administration of 71,92,154 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 117.63 Cr (1,17,63,73,499) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
➡️ Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan recovered from COVID-19.
➡️ Col Santosh Babu to receive the Mahavir Chakra posthumously today for resisting the Chinese Army attack.
➡️ Rupee slips 11 paise to 74.50 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Sensex tumbles 431.93 pts to 58,033.96 in opening session; Nifty slumps 134.20 pts to 17,282.35.
World News
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 258.1 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.15 million.
➡️ UN Deputy Chief calls for renewed Global Action against Human Trafficking.
➡️ India votes in favour of UN resolution to eradicate rural poverty.
Comments are closed.