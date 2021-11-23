TNI Morning News Headlines – November 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 212 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 123 quarantine and 89 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 90 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 22 VIMSAR students in Burla test COVID positive days after college function.

➡️ Central Government is planning to establish a Greenfield Airport at Puri and make two more small airports operational in Odisha, informs Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

➡️ Cold wave to hit Odisha after 2-3 Days.

➡️ Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup to begin from tomorrow.

India News

➡️ India reports 7,579 new cases (lowest in 543 days), 12,202 recoveries & 236 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 1,13,584.

➡️ With the administration of 71,92,154 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 117.63 Cr (1,17,63,73,499) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan recovered from COVID-19.

➡️ Col Santosh Babu to receive the Mahavir Chakra posthumously today for resisting the Chinese Army attack.

➡️ Rupee slips 11 paise to 74.50 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex tumbles 431.93 pts to 58,033.96 in opening session; Nifty slumps 134.20 pts to 17,282.35.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 258.1 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.15 million.

➡️ UN Deputy Chief calls for renewed Global Action against Human Trafficking.

➡️ India votes in favour of UN resolution to eradicate rural poverty.