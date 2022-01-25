100-Word Edit: Congress loses ‘Yuva’ to BJP

By Sagar Satapathy
Another Rahul Gandhi Associate RPN Singh joins BJP
154

Whether Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada or RPN Singh, the close aides of Rahul Gandhi and warriors of ‘Team Yuva’ have deserted the Congress in the last two years to embrace the BJP.

Some other notable names include Sushmita Dev, Ashok Tanwar and Alpesh Thakor.

BJP got a prized catch today as former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader RPN Singh shed his ‘Star Campaigner’ status to dump the Congress which is seeking revival in Uttar Pradesh under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s leadership.

Related Posts

Odisha Panchayat Polls: SEC issues fresh nomination filing…

BJD registers “1st Win” in Zilla Parishad Polls

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It’s high time the Congress and Gandhi Family do some serious introspection to save the party from complete extinction.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.