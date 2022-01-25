100-Word Edit: Congress loses ‘Yuva’ to BJP

Whether Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada or RPN Singh, the close aides of Rahul Gandhi and warriors of ‘Team Yuva’ have deserted the Congress in the last two years to embrace the BJP.

Some other notable names include Sushmita Dev, Ashok Tanwar and Alpesh Thakor.

BJP got a prized catch today as former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader RPN Singh shed his ‘Star Campaigner’ status to dump the Congress which is seeking revival in Uttar Pradesh under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s leadership.

It’s high time the Congress and Gandhi Family do some serious introspection to save the party from complete extinction.