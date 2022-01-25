Odisha joins the States in opposing changes to IAS Cadre Rules

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government expressed its ‘strong reservations’ against the amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 and claimed that it will hamper “co-operative federalism”.

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik on Monday termed Centre’s plan to acquire absolute power in deciding on the central deputation of IAS and IPS officers as “wrong federally and operationally.”

Giving overriding powers to the Centre will create functional difficulties for the States and the officers will face problems, the parliamentarian said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi objecting to the proposed move.

Other States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan have also opposed the proposed amendments. Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, which had initially opposed the proposal, have now relented.

The amendments proposed by the Centre have caused concern among state Governments as they consider them to be yet another attempt to cut down their powers.

