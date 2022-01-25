Odisha Panchayat Polls: SEC issues fresh nomination filing Date for vacant posts

Insight Bureau: Giving a second chance to candidates to file their nominations where nominations were not filed or were rejected, the State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a fresh date for filing of nomination papers.

As per the notification issued today, the candidates can file their nomination papers for election to ward members, sarpanch and panchayat samiti member between January 29 and 31. The papers will be scrutinised on February 1.

A fresh notification in this regard will be officially released on January 27.

Addressing media persons, the State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi on Tuesday informed that over 4,000 areas don’t have candidates for Ward members, Sarpanchs and Samiti members.