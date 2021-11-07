100-Word Edit: BJP puts Odisha in ‘Saffron Fuel Map’

When Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel, all BJP/NDA ruled States followed suit on the expected lines. However, there was one state which is not officially with the NDA, but reduced the VAT. That’s Odisha.

Interestingly, BJP has tweeted an image, differentiating between the States that reduced VAT on fuel and those who did not. The colors chosen to identify “good” and “bad” are Saffron and Red. And, Odisha is painted in Saffron along with NDA-ruled States.

It would be interesting to see whether the latest appreciation tweet brings BJP and BJD closer again or not.