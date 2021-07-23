100-Word Edit: Bhubaneswar fails to defeat Corona

Whether the laxity of law enforcement agencies, failure of the administration or lack of sensible approach of the common people, all these factors have contributed to the common cause – Bhubaneswar has failed to defeat Covid-19 even after 3 months.

Bhubaneswar continues to report 250-350 new Covid cases everyday although a big city like Delhi has successfully flattened the curve by reporting less than 100 cases everyday. Active cases in Bhubaneswar stands at 1797 while the official death toll has reached 711.

While Government continues to remain helpless, people of Bhubaneswar now await the 3rd wave of Coronavirus with bated breath.