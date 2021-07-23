TNI Evening News Headlines – July 23, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha Government sanctions Rs 2.55 Cr Ex-gratia (Rs. 15 Lakh each) to families of 17 Journalists who succumbed to COVID-19.
➡️ Niladri Bije rituals of the Holy Trinity concludes.
➡️ ‘Environmental Study & Disaster Management’ compulsory subject for Under Graduate Students in Odisha
➡️ Low Pressure becomes well marked over Northwest Bay off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts.
➡️ IMD issues Orange Alert for Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh,Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Bolangir and Nuapada districts in the next 24 hours.
➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death Case: DFO Sangram Keshari Behera denies alleged relationship with wife of deceased Paralakhemundi ACF.
➡️ The New Generation version of #Akash missile test-fired from Chandipur ITR for the second time this month.
India News
➡️ Drone shot down 7 km inside Indian Border in the Kanachak area of Jammu and Kashmir, 5 kg Explosives found.
➡️ The Railways has lost 2,903 employees due to COVID-19, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament.
➡️ Kerala reports 17,518 new cases, 132 deaths and 11,067 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Schools in Andhra Pradesh to open for 2021-22 academic year on August 16.
➡️ IMD issues red alert for six rain-hit districts of Maharashtra.
➡️ 36 dead, 30 trapped as incessant rain triggers landslides in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.
➡️ ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 results to be out tomorrow.
➡️ TMC MPs unanimously choose Mamata Banerjee as its parliamentary party chairperson.
➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020: PM Modi to meet athletes individually after their return.
➡️ Flag Bearers Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent out during a colourful opening ceremony in Tokyo.
➡️ Only 20 Indian athletes and 6 officials took part in opening ceremony as a precaution against Covid-19.
➡️ Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
➡️ Nokia launches lowest-cost 4G feature Phone Nokia 110 4G in India at Rs 2,799.
World News
➡️ Migrant boat sinks off Turkey with 45 on board.
➡️ Pegasus list: Pakistan seeks UN probe into reports of PM Imran Khan’s name.
➡️ China rejects WHO plan for second phase of COVID-19 origins probe.
➡️ Fourth wave of Covid-19 hits France.
➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020: 106 athletes and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
➡️ US Secretary of State, Antony J Blinken will visit India on July 27 and July 28.
Comments are closed.