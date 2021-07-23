TNI Evening News Headlines – July 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Government sanctions Rs 2.55 Cr Ex-gratia (Rs. 15 Lakh each) to families of 17 Journalists who succumbed to COVID-19.

➡️ Niladri Bije rituals of the Holy Trinity concludes.

➡️ ‘Environmental Study & Disaster Management’ compulsory subject for Under Graduate Students in Odisha

➡️ Low Pressure becomes well marked over Northwest Bay off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

➡️ IMD issues Orange Alert for Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh,Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Bolangir and Nuapada districts in the next 24 hours.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death Case: DFO Sangram Keshari Behera denies alleged relationship with wife of deceased Paralakhemundi ACF.

➡️ The New Generation version of #Akash missile test-fired from Chandipur ITR for the second time this month.

India News

➡️ Drone shot down 7 km inside Indian Border in the Kanachak area of Jammu and Kashmir, 5 kg Explosives found.

➡️ The Railways has lost 2,903 employees due to COVID-19, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament.

➡️ Kerala reports 17,518 new cases, 132 deaths and 11,067 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Schools in Andhra Pradesh to open for 2021-22 academic year on August 16.

➡️ IMD issues red alert for six rain-hit districts of Maharashtra.

➡️ 36 dead, 30 trapped as incessant rain triggers landslides in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

➡️ ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 results to be out tomorrow.

➡️ TMC MPs unanimously choose Mamata Banerjee as its parliamentary party chairperson.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020: PM Modi to meet athletes individually after their return.

➡️ Flag Bearers Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent out during a colourful opening ceremony in Tokyo.

➡️ Only 20 Indian athletes and 6 officials took part in opening ceremony as a precaution against Covid-19.

➡️ Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

➡️ Nokia launches lowest-cost 4G feature Phone Nokia 110 4G in India at Rs 2,799.

World News

➡️ Migrant boat sinks off Turkey with 45 on board.

➡️ Pegasus list: Pakistan seeks UN probe into reports of PM Imran Khan’s name.

➡️ China rejects WHO plan for second phase of COVID-19 origins probe.

➡️ Fourth wave of Covid-19 hits France.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020: 106 athletes and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

➡️ US Secretary of State, Antony J Blinken will visit India on July 27 and July 28.