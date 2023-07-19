100-Word Edit: Bharatiya vs Indian Battle Intensifies

The poll bugle has been sounded for Mission 2024. Opposition sought to score a point by projecting a name INDIA – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Although BJP did not rename NDA and just added new dimensions to it with N (New India) D (Developed Nation) A (Aspiration of People), the battle will be between Indian and Bharatiya.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BJP’s name starts with Bharatiya while Congress (INC) begins with Indian. BJP will leave no stones unturned to make the battle Desi vs Videshi with Bharatiya vs Indian tags.

Both parties are raring to go without giving an inch to each other.