100-Word Edit: Bharatiya vs Indian Battle Intensifies

By Sagar Satapathy
Narendra Modi NDA vs I.N.D.I.A.

The poll bugle has been sounded for Mission 2024. Opposition sought to score a point by projecting a name INDIA – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Although BJP did not rename NDA and just added new dimensions to it with N (New India) D (Developed Nation) A (Aspiration of People), the battle will be between Indian and Bharatiya.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Pranab Prakash Das’ Mega Outreach

100-Word Edit: Modi vs United Opposition

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BJP’s name starts with Bharatiya while Congress (INC) begins with Indian. BJP will leave no stones unturned to make the battle Desi vs Videshi with Bharatiya vs Indian tags.

Both parties are raring to go without giving an inch to each other.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.