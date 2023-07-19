TNI Morning News Headlines – July 19, 2023

➡️ Balasore: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) suspends pointsman after Bhadrak-Balasore MEMU train averted a mishap near Nilgiri Road station yesterday.
➡️Under the influence of active cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours: IMD Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Sahitya Akademi secretary Prabodh Rout passes away.
➡️Patnagarh Hindu Samaj launches 12 hours bandh protesting installation of statue of former CM Biju Patnaik in the town in place of Lord Parsuram.
➡️NDA allies adopt resolution to contest 2024 LS polls under PM Modi’s leadership.
➡️IPS officer Manoj Yadava appointed as the DG of the Railway Protection Force.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: The water level of the Yamuna River continues to increase in Agra.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Two migrant labourers injured in a terror attack in Anantnag. Search operation underway.
➡️Delhi: Yamuna River’s water level crossed danger mark again, recorded 205.60 meters at 9 am today.
➡️Yamuna Water touched Taj Mahal’s walls & submerged garden behind monument, for the first time in 45 years.
➡️Assam floods: Nearly 18,000 affected in Sivasagar.
➡️Vinesh Phogat has been given direct entry for Asian Games despite that she has not been practiced for past one year.
➡️Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.12 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high levels in early trade.
➡️US soldier who crossed into North Korea had served around two months in a South Korean jail on assault charges.
➡️North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea.
➡️Temperatures in Iraq likely to surpass 50 degrees.
➡️WHO calls for urgent action as deaths from extreme heat surge in Europe.
