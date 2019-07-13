Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: Battle of Patkura – Buck stops with People

By TNI Bureau
254

TNI Bureau:  Introduced as ‘Sana Biju’ or ‘Younger Biju’ by late Biju Patnaik decades ago, Bijoy Mohapatra is fighting the ultimate battle of his life. He has been trying to enter the Odisha Assembly for the last 20 years, but in vain. Can he sail through from Patkura this time?

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: BJP goes aggressive with ‘Mission Rajya…

100-Word Edit: BJP embraces Rape Accused MLA in Goa

Notwithstanding the initial confusion aftermath Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP has regrouped under the leadership of Dharmendra, Pratap and Baijayant. The battle line has been drawn. However, it’s the people of Patkura, who will take the final call. Only they are in a position to determine who they want as their representative.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!