100-Word Edit: Ashwini Vaishnaw shows the Way

A non-political ex-Bureaucrat who is acceptable to both BJP and BJD and got plum posts in the last Cabinet expansion, has taken South Odisha by storm on his maiden visit to Odisha after taking oath as the Cabinet Minister for Railways and Communications & IT.
Unlike some other BJP leaders in Odisha, Ashwini Vaishnaw chose to meet and interact people while having Tea and dancing with them like a common man.
Ashwini Vaishnaw looked and sounded very impressive and non-controversial. He sought to take everyone along. For the first time, the BJP in Odisha looked different, thanks to Ashwini Vaishnaw.
सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास, सबका प्रयास |
ରେଳ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ମାନଙ୍କ ସହିତ ବାର୍ତ୍ତାଳାପ ସମୟରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ବର୍ଗର ଯାତ୍ରୀ ମାନଙ୍କ ସହିତ କଥା ହେଇ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ବିଷୟବସ୍ତୁ ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧରେ ଅବଗତ ହେଲି I. 🙏#JanAshirwadYatra pic.twitter.com/o1BLRUpokc
— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 19, 2021
उड़ीसा के एक छोटे शहर कोरापुट में चाय का आनंद लिया और Digital Payment किया।
PM @narendramodi के #DigitalIndia की बुलंदी को देखा।
मेरा देश बदल गया है, बहुत आगे बढ़ गया है।#JanAshirwadYatra pic.twitter.com/4WHDwmXlIW
— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 20, 2021
ଜନ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ ଯାତ୍ରାରେ କୋରାପୁଟ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ପାରମ୍ପରିକ ଆଦିବାସୀ ନୃତ୍ୟର ତାଳେ ତାଳେ ଦଳୀୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକର୍ତ୍ତାଙ୍କ ସହିତ ନାଚିଲେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @AshwiniVaishnaw ।#JanAshirwadYatra pic.twitter.com/tpnVTRG0U8
— BJP Odisha (@BJP4Odisha) August 20, 2021
