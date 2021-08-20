100-Word Edit: Ashwini Vaishnaw shows the Way

A non-political ex-Bureaucrat who is acceptable to both BJP and BJD and got plum posts in the last Cabinet expansion, has taken South Odisha by storm on his maiden visit to Odisha after taking oath as the Cabinet Minister for Railways and Communications & IT.

Unlike some other BJP leaders in Odisha, Ashwini Vaishnaw chose to meet and interact people while having Tea and dancing with them like a common man.

Ashwini Vaishnaw looked and sounded very impressive and non-controversial. He sought to take everyone along. For the first time, the BJP in Odisha looked different, thanks to Ashwini Vaishnaw.