TNI Evening News Headlines – August 20, 2021

Key News Headlines of August 20, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates distribution of Digital Smart Health Card under BSKY
145

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 245 more COVID positive cases & 181 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 179 local contact cases and 66 quarantine cases.

➡️ 926 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 983245.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates distribution of Digital Smart Health Card under BSKY at Malkangiri which will entitle around 3.5 Cr beneficiaries free treatment at all Govt & more than 200 private hospitals.

➡️ Smart parking facility soon in Bhubaneswar; Commuters need to book parking slot through mobile app before leaving house for destination on the 8-km stretch of road.

➡️ 7 categories of Core Sanitation Work have been included within skilled & highly-skilled categories under Garima scheme. Grade I category Sanitation Workers will get Rs 461 per day, Grade II category to get Rs 401 per day.

➡️ Body of a teenage girl found from a pool inside a guest house in Raghunathpur area in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan dedicates MRI & CT-Scan medical equipment at Gopabandhu Institute of Medical Science and Research School through CSR project at Athagarh in Cuttack.

India News

➡️ Zydus Cadila’s Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D for children above 12 years gets approval in India. The vaccine from Ahmadabad bases pharmaceutical company is now the world’s first and India’s indigenously developed DNA based vaccine for Covid-19.

➡️ Johnson & Johnson seeks nod for trial of its covid vaccine on adolescents aged 12-17 years.

➡️ 13 labourers killed as truck overturns in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district.

Related Posts

ZyCoV-D Covid Vaccine gets approval in India; 12+ Children…

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Smart Health Card under…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Many Indians stranded in Afghanistan have appealed for government help to evacuate them immediately.

➡️ India approves Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use.

➡️ Samsung brings live online shopping platform to India.

➡️ Kerala reports 20,224 fresh COVID-19 cases and 99 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Body of a teenage girl recovered from a pool inside a farmhouse in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ EPFO (Employees’ Provident Funds Organization) highlights a growing trend with 12.83 lakh net payroll in the month of June, 2021.

World News

➡️ Al Qaeda celebrates Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, issues statement.

➡️ Malaysian king picks ex-deputy PM as nation’s new leader.

➡️ Taliban ‘tortured and massacred’ men from Hazara minority in Afghanistan.

➡️ China’s national legislature approves three-child policy.

➡️ Sydney extends Lockdown until End-September as Delta outbreak worsens.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.