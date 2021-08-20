TNI Evening News Headlines – August 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 245 more COVID positive cases & 181 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 179 local contact cases and 66 quarantine cases.

➡️ 926 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 983245.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates distribution of Digital Smart Health Card under BSKY at Malkangiri which will entitle around 3.5 Cr beneficiaries free treatment at all Govt & more than 200 private hospitals.

➡️ Smart parking facility soon in Bhubaneswar; Commuters need to book parking slot through mobile app before leaving house for destination on the 8-km stretch of road.

➡️ 7 categories of Core Sanitation Work have been included within skilled & highly-skilled categories under Garima scheme. Grade I category Sanitation Workers will get Rs 461 per day, Grade II category to get Rs 401 per day.

➡️ Body of a teenage girl found from a pool inside a guest house in Raghunathpur area in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan dedicates MRI & CT-Scan medical equipment at Gopabandhu Institute of Medical Science and Research School through CSR project at Athagarh in Cuttack.

India News

➡️ Zydus Cadila’s Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D for children above 12 years gets approval in India. The vaccine from Ahmadabad bases pharmaceutical company is now the world’s first and India’s indigenously developed DNA based vaccine for Covid-19.

➡️ Johnson & Johnson seeks nod for trial of its covid vaccine on adolescents aged 12-17 years.

➡️ 13 labourers killed as truck overturns in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district.

➡️ Many Indians stranded in Afghanistan have appealed for government help to evacuate them immediately.

➡️ India approves Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use.

➡️ Samsung brings live online shopping platform to India.

➡️ Kerala reports 20,224 fresh COVID-19 cases and 99 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

➡️ EPFO (Employees’ Provident Funds Organization) highlights a growing trend with 12.83 lakh net payroll in the month of June, 2021.

World News

➡️ Al Qaeda celebrates Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, issues statement.

➡️ Malaysian king picks ex-deputy PM as nation’s new leader.

➡️ Taliban ‘tortured and massacred’ men from Hazara minority in Afghanistan.

➡️ China’s national legislature approves three-child policy.

➡️ Sydney extends Lockdown until End-September as Delta outbreak worsens.