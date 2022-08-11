100-Word Edit: Arabinda Padhee gets into Action Mode

Senior IAS Dr. Arabinda Padhee who recently returned from central deputation to assume charge as Principal Secretary to Odisha Government (Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment), impressed everyone with two interesting decisions on Wednesday.

He issued two letters – one asking the employees to wear handlooms at least once in a week (Friday), which was aimed at promoting Odia culture and tradition.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The other one was a crackdown aimed at maintaining hygiene, cleanliness and good health as he banned use of paan, cigarette, gutkha and other tobaccos in office.

Dr. Arabinda Padhee continues to rule the hearts with his pro-people and pro-culture initiatives.