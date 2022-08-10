Evening News Insight – August 10, 2022

🔹 Out of 96 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 84 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1109.

🔹 Another 1055 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha.

🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik not to celebrate Rak sha Bandhan this year.

🔹 IMD forecasts fresh low pressure over Bay of Bengal around August 13.

🔹 Sunil Bansal to be BJP in-charge for Odisha, West Bengal & Telangana.

🔹 Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian inspects traffic lanes/squares as per the direction of CM Naveen Patnaik along with Works Secretary VV Yadav, CP, BMC Commissioner, Addl CP & DCP.

🔹 Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed as 49th Chief Justice of India.

🔹 Budgam Encounter: All three hiding LeT terrorists neutralised.

🔹 Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th time since he first became the CM in 2000.

🔹 Supreme Court grants Bail to Bhima Koregaon accused Varavara Rao on medical grounds and considering his age of over 82 years.

🔹 Supreme Court transfers all present and future FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi.

🔹 Raju Srivastava undergoes angioplasty after suffering cardiac arrest.

🔹 Ministry of Civil Aviation withdraws the airfare cap with effect from 31st August.

🔹 Canada to invite 430,000 permanent residents in 2022, highest-ever.

🔹 Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York attorney general’s office for deposition in civil investigation.